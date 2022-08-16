Mubarak Nsubuga signing the Wakiso Giants contract Credit: WAKISO GIANTS FC

Wakiso Giants have announced the capture of Mubarak Nsubuga as their third signing.

The attacker joins the Purple Sharks on a three year contract following expiry of his time at Police where he spent two seasons.

“Mubarak Nsubuga has signed for Wakiso Giants from Police FC on a three year contract…,” the club confirmed on its website.

Mubarak Nsubuga said; “I am happy to join Wakiso Giants. It’s a big club where I feel I can still grow, improve my game and continue to learn.”

Coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda said; “He is a young player with much potential. He is a different kind of forward to the ones we have already here and gives us more options in attack.”

The club previously confirmed signing Mikdad Ssenyonga (URA) and Bashir Ssekagya (Wazito).  

