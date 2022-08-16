It was a blissful moment at the Toro golf club as Ramesh Feroze and USA friends donated to the AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda.

An assortment of donated items included golf shoes, polo shirts, caps, trousers, balls, tees and markers.

These are aimed at equipping the disenfranchised Academy students in Uganda to enable them get an opportunity to hone their golf talents.

The former golf captain of Toro club (2012-2013) and the AFRIYEA Golf Academy Ambassador is based in the United States and remains one of the pivotal persons in lobbying support for the youth golf development in Uganda- Africa.

Feroze is currently on his holiday in Uganda from Texas State in US as he also recently interacted with the young golfers in one of the clinics held at Tooro Golf club.

Some of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy members with the donated equipment

Ramesh Feroze shows Terry Mugisa how it is done during one of the clinics

Speaking during the handover of items, Feroze lauded his friends for boosting the Academy with golf items.

“We are really grateful to Ramesh for his continued support. These items equipment are a great boost towards improving the kid’s game. The academy is doing amazing work not only in golf but also in other disciplines such education, life skills among others. My friends are committed to doing something at least every year” Feroze remarked.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda has taken the lead in promoting youth golf in Uganda.

It is arguably the leading golf academy not only in Uganda, but also in East Africa and also on the African continent.

Currently, the Holiday program is also on-going until 31st August 2022 with at least 300 children involved from the ages of 4 to 17 year-olds.