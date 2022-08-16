2022 LaMennais Tournament:

Football Boys:

Ibanda 0-2 Lamennais

Lamennais Uganda Martyrs’ Lubaga 1-2 St Henry’s College, Kitovu

St Henry’s College, Kitovu St Edwards’s Bukuumi 2-2 Caltec Academy Academy

Caltec Academy Academy Ibanda 1-1 Comboni

Comboni St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 0-0 Comboni

The 60th edition of the LaMennais Tournament continued with more games at the St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa school in Masaka city.

Hosts Kasasa played to a non-scoring draw with Comboni.

Uganda Martyrs’ Lubaga lost 1-2 to St Henry’s Kitovu. Kakande scored for Lubaga as Kitovu’s goals came from John Paul Dddembe and Erick.

St Edward’s Bukuumi shared the spoils with Caltec Academy in a 2-all affair.

Kizza and Tuhaise scored for Bukuumi whilst Yahaya and Ssentongo replied for Caltec Academy.

Ibanda Secondary School lost 0-2 to Lamennais with Kaster and Oyeti scoring.

Ibanda and Comboni then shared the spoils at one goal apiece.

Arafat scored for Ibanda and Nahabwe replied for Comboni.

This year’s edition is rhyming along the theme line; “Discover, Develop & Promote Talent to Serve Life”.

Following a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 LaMennais tournament returns with the 60th edition.

It was officially launched on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at Kasasa with partners SWICO, Kisubi, Stanbic Bank, JESA, Plascon, CBS Radio, PAX, Centenary Bank and Kalanzi sports center, among other reaffirming their allegiance in bold.

Sixty years ago, the catholic community in Uganda initiated a sports tournament in schools in recognition of the work of French priest Fr. Jean Marie de la Mennais.

Fr. La Mennais, alongside Fr Gabriel Deshayes founded the Institute of the Brothers of Christian Instruction in the region of Brittany on 6th June 1819.

The tournament that has football (boys and girls) has grown over leaps and bounds as it has over the years provided a great platform to showcase and nurture raw talent.

The official opening ceremony was graced by a live brass band which led the procession.

The schools:

The hosts St Charles Lwanga Kasasa will be joined by Uganda Martyrs High School – Rubaga, Nebbi Town School, Caltec Academy Makerere, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, La Mennias Secondary school – Kyotera, St Mary’s College – Kisubi, Bishop Comboni College, St Edwards Bukuumi and Ibanda Secondary School.

Other Results:

Football Boys:

St Henry’s College, Kitovu 6-2 Ibanda Secondary School

Ibanda Secondary School Bishop Comboni College 4-0 Zaake Lamennais

Zaake Lamennais Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga 2-0 St Edward’s Bukuumi

St Edward’s Bukuumi St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 2-0 Caltec Academy, Makerere

Football Girls: