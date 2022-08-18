The transfer business at KCCA seems far from over with the club continuing to get in new faces.

The latest is defender Musitafa Mujuzi who joins the Kasasiro on a three year contract until 2025 and becomes the 8th signing in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Proline and Kyetume defender has been training with Morley Byekwaso’s charges for the past month and impressed the gaffer.

“I am delighted to join KCCA FC,” Mujuzi told the club website. “It has been my dream to play for a club this big as it will push me to my ultimate best to compete and win things with this club.

“When I had a chat with the Manager and he told me that he was interested in me playing for the club I could not turn it down. I want to give 100% and win with this club.”

Other new faces at KCCA include Tshisungu Kankonde, Moses Waiswa, Ssenoga Muhamed, Shaban Muhammad, and teenagers Faisal Wabyoona, Saidi Mayanja, and Allan Enyou.

Its reported that former Vipers and Wakiso Giants winger Duncan Sseninde will also be announced as the club’s other signing soon.

KCCA finished a whopping 18 points behind champions Vipers and want to reclaim the crown they have spent three seasons without winning.