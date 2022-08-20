Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open 2022 Professionals

Winner: Ronald Rugumayo – 70, 68 (138)

Ronald Rugumayo – 70, 68 (138) 1 st Runners up : Becca Mwanja – 72, 67 (139)

: Becca Mwanja – 72, 67 (139) 2nd Runners up: Phillip Kasozi – 71, 69 (140)

Professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo won the 2022 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open in the paid ranks docket.

The long hitting calm pro returned 6-under par 138 in 36 holes played over two days at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante, Kampala.

The Tooro club based professional was 2-under on day one with 70 gross and further improved with a 4-under 68 score during the subsequent round.

Rugumayo will partake the biggest share of the professional kitty, Shs 10,000,000 as staked by the sponsors.

UGC based professional Becca Mwanja was runners up with 139 gross over two rounds; scoring level par (72) on day one and a phenomenal 5-under 67 on day two.

Phillip Kasozi followed suit in third place with 140 combined gross (71, 69).

Day one leader Deo Akope who has registered a 4-under 68 during the first round slipped to fourth after a disappointing 2-over 74 on day two for a total of 2-under 142.

Adolf Muhumuza, like Akope was also 2-under (142) after a 1-over 73, improved by 3-under 69 during round two.

Jinja based towering professional Grace Kasango made his first pro cut with 69, 74 for a combined 1-under 143 in 36 holes.

Other professionals who will share the kitty include; Marvin Kibirige 73, 71 (144), Entebbe club’s Vincent “Araali” Byamukama 70, 75 (145), David Kamulindwa 73, 72 (145) and Ismail Muhamood 76, 69 (145).

Three amateurs Tom Jjingo (144), Bruhan Matovu (144) and national team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga (145) also made the cut.

Missed the cut:

Some of the professionals who missed the cut (+1) were Saidi Mawa, Fred Wanzala, Abbey Bagalana, Rodell Gaita, James Koto, Abraham Ainemani, Sadi Atibu, Herman Deco Mutebi, Brian Toolit, Emmanual Ogwang, Ronald Bukenya, Herman Mutawe, Denis Anguyo, Gideon Kagyenz, Silver Opui, Irene Nakalembe, Steven Odong, Steven Kasaija, Canary Kabise, Hussein Bagalana, Gerald Kabuye, George Olayo, Joseph Mawejje, Farayi Chitengwa, Martin Ochaya, Flavia Namakula, Lawrence Muhenda and Davis Kato.

The tournament bronze category will be climaxed on Saturday, 20 August 2022.

The official prize giving ceremony shall also be held moments later.

National Medical Stores (NMS), Crown Beverages Limited, Tusker Malt, NCBA Bank, Case Medical Care and Uganda Airlines are some of the main sponsors for this championship.

Martha Babirye is the reigning champion.

All Professionals who made the cut: