Sadat Anaku is set to join Scottish Premier League side Dundee United Football Club.

The Ugandan striker will be joining the side along with defender Enock Walusimbi with whom they have been undergoing trials with the side.

The duo left the country last month for trials and has impressed the technical team, and their deals to join look imminent. However, Walusimbi could be loaned out to a lower division side after signing.

Anaku has featured in three friendly games where he scored a goal against Leicester Youth side. The 21-year-old who has been turning out for KCCA Football Club in the Uganda Premier League could start in the club’s youth team before joining the senior team.

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi is the other Ugandan star plying his tread in the Scottish League.

Last season, Dundee United finished fourth in the top-flight division, behind champions Celtic, Rangers, and Hearts.

In the current campaign, Dundee is tenth with a single point three games into the season.