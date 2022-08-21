2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Boys’ Football):

Semi-final Results:

Buddo S.S 0 (5) – 0 (4) Royal Giant Mityana

Royal Giant Mityana Standard High School, Zzana 2-1 Bulworth Integrated Vocational school, Migadde

Final (Sunday, 21 August 2022): Buddo S.S Vs Standard High School, Zzana

The U-16 boy’s football competition in the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 will climax at the Dr Obote College, Boroboro on Sunday, 21 August 2022.

Giants Standard High School, Zzana and Buddo Secondary School face off in the battle for the precious trophy and gold medals.

During the semi-final clashes at Lango College play grounds on Saturday, Buddo S.S eliminated Royal Giant Mityana 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Buddo goalkeeper Joseph Kateregga, like during the quarter final (3-2 post match penalty victory over Panyandoli) was once again the hero with a penalty save off Royal Giant’s talisman and captain Elvis Ssekajugo before the Mityana side also blasted another shot wide.

The other semi-final played concurrently witnessed Standard High School, Zzana humble a hard fighting Bulworth Integrated Vocational school, Migadde 2-1.

David Mwebaze and King Fahad Amaku’s late penalty gave Standard High School the deserved victory.

Nasir Mayengo had given Bulworth Integrated Vocational SS, Migadde the early lead before they squandered the advantage.

Action between Standard High Zzana and Bulworth Integrated Vocational School, Migadde (yellow) at Lango College grounds. Standard High Zzana won 2-1 [Credit: USSSA Media]

Meanwhile, in girl’s football, Kawempe Muslim lifted the trophy.

Besides football, the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 also have Basketball (3×3), woodball, Netball, woodball, Dancesport, volleyball, handball and Athletics.

All the games climax officially on Sunday with the newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang expected to be the chief guest.

These games are a precursor prior to the 2022 FEASSA Games that will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Quarterfinals Results: