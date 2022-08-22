Express FC have confirmed the signing of Yusuf Ssozi on a two year contract with the midfielder joining as a free agent after ending his time at Police.

The former AFC Leopards (Kenya) and Paidha Black Angels star becomes the Red Eagles 8th signing in the transfer window and eleventh overall including the players promoted from the youth side.

“I am very happy to be joining one of the country’s greatest teams, with very many talented players and rich history; I am motivated by its great history and am ready to give my best,” said Ssozi.

See more 📝 Midfield gem Yusuf Ssozi signs for Express FC.



Welcome Yusuf Ssozi 🤝🏿#MukwanoGwabanji 🔴🦅#FCAt65https://t.co/lqlhQdBIoz — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) August 22, 2022

His new coach James Odoch, a midfielder during his playing days says the addition of Ssozi brings experience to the side.

“Ssozi is one of the best experienced midfielders in the country, having him in the team will be a very good especially for the young players who will learn a lot from him.”

Express’s other signings so far Anwar Ntege, Marvin Oshaba, Andrew Kaggwa, Hamim Ssemakula, Joseph Dhata, Kada Bitakazibwa and Benjamin Gakumba.

The seven time league champions also promoted youngsters David Lukwago, Hassan Mubiru and Shugai Kaliisa to the senior team after impressing in the youth setup.

Express are back to rebuilding after losing the core part of the team that won the league and Cecafa Kagame Cup one year ago.