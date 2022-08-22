

The African Motocross championships were a marvel; according to host country federation head Dipu Ruparelia.

Uganda played host to the FIM Africa Motocross of Africa Nations Championships at the Victoria Race Track in Garuga.

The continental championship was returning after two years of disruption from the Covid pandemic.

Riders from South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe joined hosts Uganda to put up exciting category races in the two days.

However, South Africa came top with the overall victory as well as individual titles in the respective classes.

South Africa registered victories in four of the seven categories.

Jayden Proctor (MX1), Callan Broskie (MX2), Breece Romans (MX125), and Aiden Retief (MX65) were all sublime as they asserted themselves throughout; sweeping their respective categories to claim African MX titles.

South Africa collected 654 points but it is the victory that could easily have been snatched by Zambia.

Zambia finished second just one point behind South Africa.

Two victories; in the veteran category by Dale Holiday as well as the ladies class by Leah Heygate helped Zambia to a successful outing.

Hosts Uganda settled for third position overall.

Uganda’s finish was spiced up by Malcom Gift Sebuguzi’s victory in the MX lite class.

Sebuguzi topped two heats and came second in one. It was however a hotly contested class with South Africa’s Ronald Graven pushing the Ugandan to the limits.

Team captain Alestair Blick finished third in MX1, Miguel Katende came second with a heat win in MX65, Fatuh Kiggundu settled for second in MX2, and James Akena second in veteran class.

“Our expectations were to come in top three. There was a battle between South Africa and Zambia but at least we managed the top three.

“South Africa had all their top riders and we tried to battle with them for the points,” said Alestair Blick.

Kenya finished fourth followed by Botswana and Zimbabwe respectively.

Next year’s round of FIM Africa will be hosted in South Africa.