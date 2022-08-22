Ceaser Manzoki is physically at Vipers SC but his heart appears to belong somewhere else.

The Congolese born Central African Republic striker has dominated the local transfer news with his links to Tanzania’s Simba and other regional teams.

On Saturday, the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League top scorer made it known to Simba fans that he adores them as much as they do in a tweet.

“This day should not pass without thanking this fan base..,” read part of the tweet with a photo of Simba fans at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

This day should not pass without thanking this fan base. You have been amazing from the very first time, thanks for the messages you have been sending to me. I can assure you Manzoki is red and I will remain red just like my blood. Have a wonderful day dearest fans 🦁#NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/cOFmSNZsit — Cesar Manzoki (@manzoki_cesar) August 20, 2022

“You have been amazing from the very first time, thanks for the messages you have been sending to me. I can assure you Manzoki is red and I will remain red just like my blood.”

With both Vipers and Simba predominantly red, it remains teasing which he one he meant when he said “I can assure you Manzoki is red and I will remain red just like my blood”.

Manzoki didn’t travel to Rwanda for the International friendly against Rayon Sport last Monday and was an unused substitute in the Venoms’ 2-0 friendly win over Young Africans a couple of weeks ago.

According to sources, his contract at Vipers expires on October 21st but talks over renewal continue.