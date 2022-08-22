Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho was impressed with the performance of his charges as Ethiopia and Uganda shared spoils in a friendly encounter on Sunday.

In the game played at Adama Science and Technology University Stadium, both teams could not find a goal.

Micho indicated the game provided a good competitive platform to the players and believes Ethiopia game them a good test.

“There is no training session that could have placed situation check ups that we have had and we have it in mind that we have played a good team that has practically beaten Egypt recently, and only one or two players have missed from that team. They are a very competitive side,” he said.

Despite Ethiopia being dominant in possession, Uganda got the better scoring opportunities with Marvin Youngman, Rogers Mato and Milton Karisa all getting close.

The Serbian tactician states that he has a few things to polish between now and Sunday when Uganda faces Tanzania.

“We have seven days from now to polish a few aspects especially in the final third and I believe the team will be ready to compete next Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.”

The first leg of the CHAN Qualifiers between Uganda and Tanzania will be played on Sunday, 28th August in Dar es Salaam.

The return leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende will be played on 3rd September with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament in Algeria.