Game 1: Friday, August 26 | 9:00pm

Game 2: Sunday, August 28 | 6:00pm

Game 3: Saturday, September | 6:00pm (If Necessary)

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League playoffs tipoff on Friday, August 26 with KIU Titans taking on five-time champions Power Basketball Club.

The series opener will be played at Lugogo Indoor Stadium and this match-up between Power (15-9) and Titans (15-9) is the most even of all first-round square-offs.

The regular season series were split with Power edging the first meeting 58-55 in Kansanga while the Titans were too strong in the second round, running away with a 77-65 win at Lugogo.

Former league MVP Geoffrey Soro has blown hot and cold throughout the regular season but Power will need his best version to supplement Innocent Ochera and Isaac Afidra who have been the stand-out players.

Isaac Afidra | Credit: Viva Osuna Francis Kasinde attempts a 3-pointer | Credit: Viva Osuna

Francis Kasinde needs to finish better at the rim otherwise, his strong drive to the hole counts for nothing. Nasser Gudoi has been a big contributor for Power off the bench on both ends of the ball and could provide the spark that the side could need in the series.

Titans turned their fortunes around in the second round with additions that made them competitive. Fidel Okoth and Isaiah Ater took the scoring burden off rising star Edgar Munaba as well as Joseph Chuma who protects the paint along with Mohammed Abdikani.

Edgar Munaba | Credit: Viva Osuna

Okoth and Ater have been the go-to men since joining the side with the former being the anchor on the defensive end of the floor.

Julius Lutwama and Raymond Muhumuza, the men in charge of Titans, will hope Arnold Kiseka and Elvis Mutebi control the ball better than they have most of the season.

Prediction

Given how the sides are nearly evenly matched, the series could be decided in Game 3, and the Titans are likely to advance.