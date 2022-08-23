Exciting wide-man Abdul Noor Lukwata has joined the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) football entity, Chaux Sports Club.

The fast-paced winger agreed on terms with the Bukavu Dawa-based club in Eastern DRC for a one-year employment contract.

Chaux Sports Club is owned by the filthy rich businessman Didi Mudogo who traveled to Uganda to finalize with the diminutive skilled Ugandan.

The club is in the DR Congo second-tier division with a target of being promoted to the top flight next season.

A fortnight ago, Lukwata traveled to DR Congo and largely impressed in the two friendly matches played there.

Lukwata has openly expressed his delight to impress at his new home.

“I thank Allah for this opportunity presented to me. I want to remain as hardworking as possible so that I feature prominently as I develop my talent further,” Lukwata, a soft-spoken former student of Nkumba SS, Bulo Parents, and Masaka SS stated.

AbdulNoor Lukwata in action at Tooro United

In Uganda, he has previously featured at army side Simba (now UPDF), Onduparaka, and lately Toro United.

Outside the borderlines of Uganda, he played at Tanzania’s African Lyon and Somalian army entity, Heagan Football Club.

Lukwata kicked off his football journey at Express Soccer Academy in Nyendo, Masaka city.

He is best known for his blistering pace on and off the ball, fast legs, trickery, quick thinking decisions, and fearless taking on of the opposition.

In DR Congo, he joins left winger Joseph Benson Ochaya who has diligently served at giant side TP Mazembe for now three seasons.

Left footed winger Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga is also at FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo since September 2021.