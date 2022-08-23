Overview: For her achievement, Peace Kabasweka won an air ticket courtesy of Uganda Airlines, a trophy alongside other goodies.

2022 Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Overall winner: Peace Kabasweka (227)

Peace Kabasweka won the overall trophy at the 2022 Uganda Golf Club Ladies open, sponsored by National Medical Stores (NMS).

The Tooro Golf club member struck a total of 11-over par-227 in 54 holes played over 3 days at the par-72 course in Kampala city.

She was a stroke better than left handed Gloria Mbaguta as defending champion Martha Babirye settled for third place with 231 strokes.

Eva Magala came fourth on the final leader with 238 strokes.

“I feel great, I’m so excited, I’m so happy, I thank God! I put in a lot of effort this time round after losing last year and I thank God my efforts paid off.” A visibly excited Kabasweka revealed.

She won an air ticket courtesy of Uganda Airlines, a trophy alongside other goodies.

Earlier this year, Kabasweka won the Entebbe Ladies Open and has now set her eyes to the All Africa Challenge Trophy coming up in Dar es salaam before the 2022 Uganda Ladies Open in October.

In the professional category, another Toro golf club member Ronald Rugumayo came top to claim the biggest share of the Shs. 10,000,000 total kitty.

Rugumayo returned 6-under 138 in two rounds to retain the gong having also won in 2019.

Other top performers:

Regina Namata scored 208 net for the overall net prize.

Long driving Meron Kyomugisha was the first 18 winner with 78 gross.

Evelyn Atukunda scored 121 nett to take home the outstanding silver prize as Silvia Bideri (60 net) won the subsidiary.

Jennifer Opio won the seniors docket with 67 net and Victoria McKenzie (66 nett) was the outstanding female junior.

Side bets:

Diana Nambalirwa drove longest on par-5 hole 18 and Margret Noki played the nearest to the pin shot.

Besides National Medical Stores (NMS) who sunk in 50,000,000, the other partners included; Tusker Malt Lager, Pepsi, NCBA Bank, CASE Clinic and Uganda Airlines.

Other Winners.

