Isaac Mubiru Mubarak tackles an opponent at Kyadondo Credit: Kaka / Kawowo Sports

It is 3.55 p.m. EAT on the Tuesday afternoon of July 5, 2022, and I have just arrived at the Mongers Rugby Club pitch in Busambaga, Entebbe. Serene as Entebbe is known to be. There are sheep silently grazing in the short bushes outside the playing field, and a beautiful view of Lake Victoria about 500 metres to the North.

Walking about thirty metres ahead of me, and also just arrived a few moments earlier, is the man I’ve come to meet and watch in training that evening.

His name is Isaac Mubarak Mubiru. A player with Mongers’ development outfit Jjengo, who despite concluding their season in the Central Region Sevens Series, is still showing up for training.

The groundsman tells me that Baraka, as he is known at the club and at home, is always the first player to arrive for training at Mongers. And the rest of the club’s players and officials attest to Baraka’s sharp timekeeping.

Baraka is an incredible story of passion, resilience, discipline and, most importantly, hope. He plays competitive rugby in Uganda’s second tier despite being deaf and unable to speak, a disability that struck him in infancy but has not held him down.

Isaac Mubarak Mubiru was born on August 18, 2000, in Kasambaga, Mubende. A third-born child in a family of five boys and one girl. He currently lives with his mother and siblings in a small rented home in Katabi, Entebbe.

I met his mother, Allen Kyokushaba, after training that evening with his Mongers teammate Edgar Kairu. Kairu, and Jenkins Archa, another of his teammates, are Baraka’s closest friends at the rugby club. They help me communicate with him for all the times we have met at rugby events in Entebbe and Kampala.

She says Baraka was born healthy and normal like any other child. But after around one and a half years, he suddenly fell ill and was in and out of hospital for 3 years.

“Baraka fell so sick that I reached a point and started fearing to carry him,” Kyokushaba says to me as she fries pancakes to sell in at her stall as evening turns to night. “This illness caused him to lose his sense of hearing and ability to talk. And his life changed from thereon.”

Kyokushaba, a firm Christian, believes that despite her son’s disability, being able to live after that long illness was a blessing from God. He has not fallen sick since that miraculous recovery, save for a few ailments that come and go.

Baraka’s energetic and friendly personality has stood tall despite his disability. He is like a celebrity in Katabi and is greeted by almost everyone as we walk along the road together. He always spots a smile on his face and leaps with joy when he sees a familiar face or meets his friends.

At home, Baraka is like a parent to his little siblings. Very responsible and takes care of them when their mother is away. His mother says Baraka is a very clean young man, and I can see it too. He trained in white shorts the evening I watched him and his boots were clean.

When I ask Kyokushaba about rugby, she says she did not like the sport initially but after seeing how happy it made Baraka and how he changed, she embraced it.

I don’t know what rugby is or how it is played but I like it. I started liking it when I saw how he (Baraka) changed. Most of his free time, he likes to go for rugby. Allen Kyokushaba, Baraka’s Mum

Baraka’s rugby journey started out of frustration from football when he played a tournament and did not receive his facilitation. He was first introduced to rugby through tag rugby by former Lady Rugby Cranes prop Fortunate Irankunda at Entebbe SS when he was fourteen years old.

At her Whales Rugby Academy, Irankunda works with Hasifa – player turned coach and ref manager. Hasifa is also deaf and unable to speak. She has just returned from Mozambique and Zimbabwe where she had gone to introduce rugby to Deaf persons in those countries.

Baraka’s mother recalls one of the earliest times he went for rugby at Kyadondo and came back home with Hima branded merchandise (shirt, bag and cap) after winning a dancing contest. On asking how he won the dancing contest yet he couldn’t hear a thing, Baraka told her that he felt the vibrations from the speakers and moved his body. The cheers from the crowd kept him going too.

Kyokushaba says her son’s dedication to rugby has shielded him from the bad influence that could come out of peer groups within the community.

Baraka is so dedicated to rugby that he even lifts weights that he made himself from used tins of paint, concrete, and iron bars.

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes head coach Leonard Lubambula, who first introduced me to Baraka at The Graveyard, Makerere during the first circuit of the Central Region Sevens, has been watching him since his late teens.

I have known him (Baraka) since 2018. He’s such a brilliant halfback, each year I have seen him play, he’s improved amazingly. I totally believe that he’s got a learning mindset regardless of his disability. I would definitely field him to play in the premiership. Leonard Lubambula, Head Coach – Lady rugby Cranes

Ex-Uganda Rugby Cranes loose-forward and currently one of the administrators at Mongers, Andrew Olweny recalls Baraka’s earliest days at Mongers. “It was easy (with tag rugby) with less contact, and with more supervision, everyone looked out for him (Baraka). He was inquisitive and found a way to communicate with everyone,” the Mongers veteran said.

Although the progress from tag to contact rugby was a cause for concern due to the collisions and intensity of the game at the open-age level, Baraka has managed to find strong footing at Mongers.

“His progress has been exceptional given his disability. Although his teammates still look out for him during games, he is an accomplished rugby player,” Olweny added.

Mongers has seen Baraka grow from the little boy that walked into the rugby club to touch a ball into a young man with an inspiring rugby career, and they have made effort to support him in his ambitions.

From 2010 until 2018, Baraka was a student at Entebbe Children’s Welfare For Special Needs School located opposite the Victoria Mall on Entebbe-Kampala Road. However, after completing primary seven, he was unable to continue studying at the school because he had come of age.

“Baraka could not stay at Welfare (Children’s Welfare for Special Needs School) because he was now old, and the school is for children. So they told us about a school in Masaka where he could go for persons with disability,” his mother Kyokushaba revealed.

Unfortunately, she could not afford the fees required to send him back to school since she was and still is, unemployed.

As you can see, I am not doing well financially. The little money I make from the work I do is for taking care of my family. It is not enough to send Baraka to school. Allen Kyokushaba, Baraka’s Mum

Isaac Mubiru Mubarak Credit: Jjengo Rugby Club/IG

Since dropping out of school, Baraka has had to find work near home to support his mother’s meagre income. Before COVID-19 struck, he was at a washing bay in Kitoro, Entebbe, and at the moment, he takes on jobs around Katabi and Busambaga to earn some money. Like providing manual labour at construction sites, but they are low-paying. He also volunteers at Mongers Rugby Club during the matchday setup and is happy to receive the allowance that comes with this selfless work.

Baraka’s dream, however, remains to go back to school and study. Due to his age, he cannot enrol amongst much younger children at schools like Welfare. Instead, he prefers to acquire technical skills that will empower him. Electronics and computers excite Baraka, and he says, to Kairu with whom they communicate so well to my amazement, that he is interested in motor vehicle mechanics.

His mother Kyokushaba says she welcomes any support that comes to Baraka from well-wishers, especially for him to go back to school.

If anyone came to support Baraka, I would be glad because that would be his blessing, and I don’t want to stop him. It would make me happy to see my son go out there and be happy. Allen Kyokushaba, Baraka’s Mum

As the time for me to head back home reaches, Baraka walks with me to the stage where Kampala-bound taxis load passengers. All the time I have spent with him this afternoon and evening, I notice one thing:

That despite all these life challenges and living with a disability, Mubarak goes about his life with optimism and an untiring smile on his face.

This is a man for whom great things await! Isaac Mubarak Mubiru!

About Deaf Rugby

Deaf Rugby is played with the same laws and format as the more popular variation of rugby union. It is played formally across the world in countries like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana, and South Africa. It holds its own World Cup event and is represented at the Deaf Olympics.

Some exceptional individuals have overcome the loss of hearing disability to play rugby at the top level. These include Ben Cohen who won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 with England and Mat Gilbert who has played both Rugby Union and Dear Rugby. Most recently, nineteen-year-old Jodie Ounsley became the first deaf female rugby player to represent England Sevens when she signed a professional contract in 2019, and she also plays for England Deaf.

Across the border, the Kenya Deaf Rugby Association has since its inception five years ago, broken barriers and provided equal opportunities for deaf persons in the country where rugby union is popular.

National Unions remain ultimately responsible for the management of the game, working with other stakeholders locally and internationally, like World Deaf Rugby.

I spoke to Uganda Rugby Union’s Yayiro Kasasa who informed me that the union has in the past held various programs for persons with disability and similar challenges, especially children.

“Having him [Baraka] standing out with one of the teams is a plus, and we encourage as many as possible to bring them (children) so that they are not left out,” Kasasa says.

Rugby at the National Secondary Schools Ball Games II was expected to feature Mbale School of the Deaf who qualified from the Eastern Region and were to compete against the top rugby-playing schools in Uganda.

P.S.: This story was written with the help of Isaac Mubarak Mubiru’s teammates, Edgar Kairu and Archa Jenkins, for sign language interpretation.