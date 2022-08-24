The 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League season will kickoff on 17th September 2022. This was confirmed on Tuesday when fixtures for the new season were released.

Just like the previous campaign, ten teams will feature in the Women’s top tier league, playing in a one block format on home and away basis.

The first round will begin on 17th September and end on 20th November while the second round will run between 5th February to 7th May 2023.

Defending Champions She Corporate will start their title defence on the road against newly promoted Makerere University WFC (She MAK).

The Sharks have been on a spending spree in the transfer market bringing on board several new signings including Anita Namata, Jackie Nakasi, Joanita Ainembabazi, Esther Naluyimba and Zahara Nanlya among others.

Makerere on the other hand, return to top flight season after a season in the second division. They won promotion in style and finishing as Champions of the FUFA Women Elite League.

Matchday one will also have Kampala Queens hosting another newly promoted entity in Asubo Gafford Ladies, Olila High School will face Lady Doves while Uganda Martyrs High School will host Rines SS.