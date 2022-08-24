She Corporate put up a resilient performance to stun Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) FC to reach this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League regional qualifier final.

In the game played at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, She Corporate FC from Uganda secured a 2-1 win to sail through.

Forward Anita Namata and ever-reliable midfielder Phiona Nabbumba scored a goal apiece to guide She Corporate to victory.

The consolation goal for the Ethiopian outfit was scored by their captain Loza Abera.

Namata opened the scores in the 19th minute when she slotted home from a rebound.

Nabbumba’s initial effort ricocheted off the goal post but Namata was in the right place to score from the rebound.

CBE found the equalizer two minutes after the hour mark when a through ball found Abera in space before sending a low drive beyond goalkeeper Daphine Nayenga.

However, the Sharks restored the lead through Nabbumba in the 75th minute.

Namata won a free kick at the edge of the box and Nabbumba scored directly to send her team through.

She Corporate FC will face either Simba Queens or AS Kigali in the final. The latter two face off in the other semifinal.

It should be noted that the Champion of the Regional Qualifiers earns a slot to represent CECAFA in the CAF Champions League.