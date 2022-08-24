Overview: US based enthusiast Gabriel Junior Matovu funded the Springs Academy Football championship. Winners Sawa Yonna earned Shs. 4,000,000/= and runners up Kiwawu pocketed home 2,000,000/=.

Springs Academy Football Tournament 2022:

Final: Sawa Yonna 1-0 Kiwawu

Sawa Yonna Kiwawu Third Place: Lulumbu won over Jezza by walk-over

Sawa Yonna overcame Kiwawu 1-0 to lift the 2022 Spring Academy Football Tournament trophy.

Pius Matovu Junior scored the all-important goal in the 48th minute at the Bujuuko Nswanjere Seminary grounds in Mpigi District.

The third place position was taken by Lulumbu after their walk-over Jezza.

Sawa Yonna was rewarded Shs. 4,000,000/=, a trophy and gold medals.

Kiwawu (runners up) earned Shs. 2,000,000/= and silver medal. Lulumbu who finished third earned Shs. 1,000,000/=

Chief Guest Hon. Francis Zaake inspects the Sawa Yonna team prior to kick-off

During the semi-finals, Sawa Yonna had ejected Lulumbu 8-7 in post-match penalties after a goal-less encounter in normal time.

The other second final witnessed Kiwawu humble Jezza 2-0.

Medi Kyeyune and Nsereko were on target for Kiwawu.

US based enthusiast Gabriel Junior Matovu funded this championship.

According to the organizers, the main objective of this tournament is to search for talented players who will be considered for professional trials in the United States of America (USA) as well as Canada institutions.

The tournament held a number of teams around Bujjuuko.

Ex International Dan Wagaluka (left)

Ex-Internationals Sam Mubiru and Dan Wagaluka was also rewarded for inspiring the young generation of players.

Three members of Parliament Hon. Hillary “Dr Hilderman” Kiyaga (Mawokota North), Hon. Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa (Woman MP, Mityana District) and Hon. Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality) graced the finals.

Hon. Bagala fronted girl child involvement in sports Hon Zaake remarked of the youth using sports to better their lives and the chief guest Hon Kiyaga urged the leaders vowed to work hand in hand with district and division authorities.

L-R: Hon Francis Zaake, Hon. Hillary Kiyaga and Hon. Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa

Quarter-finals:

Sawa Yoona 2-0 Muduuma Select

Muduuma Select Kiwawu 1-0 Sorc Academy

Sorc Academy Muusa 2-3 Lulumbu

Lulumbu Bujuuko United 1-2 Jezza FC

Semi-finals:

Sawa Yonna 0 (8) – 0 (7) Lulumbu

Lulumbu Kiwawu 2-0 Jezza