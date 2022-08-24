Friendly Match: Zanzibar vs Uganda

Wednesday, 24th August 2022

Kickoff: 7PM at Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar

Uganda Cranes continues with preparations for the forthcoming encounter against Tanzania in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers.

As the first leg comes closer, the Cranes are also doing the final bits to ready themselves for the crunch tie.

Therefore, on Wednesday, Uganda Cranes will face Zanzibar Heroes in a practice match at Amaan Stadium.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho expects a good test from Zanzibar and believes the game will serve as a good precursor to the game against Tanzania.

“We have come here to crosscheck where we are at present as Uganda prepares to face Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Sunday and we expect to have a good match against a very competitive team,” he said.

Micho was full of praise for his counterpart Hemed Morocco who he believes has helped in transforming football in Zanzibar.

“I respect my friend and coach Hemed Morocco also known as the Jose Mourinho of Zanzibar football who has helped a lot in shaping the game in this place. I can only wish him and football in Zanzibar all the best in future,” Micho added.

After today’s friendly game, Uganda Cranes contingent will then to Tanzania mainland on Friday before facing Taifa Stars on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium for the first leg of the CHAN Qualifiers.

The return leg will be played on 3rd September at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with the winner on aggregate qualifying for the final tournament in Algeria.