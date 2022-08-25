Despite being omitted from the Uganda Cranes Chan squad to work on their visas in a bid to secure deals abroad, Halid Lwaliwa and Bobosi Byaruhanga moves could be delayed.

Reports suggest that Lwaliwa will be joining a yet to be identified club in the South Africa Premier Soccer League while Bobosi will move to either USA or Czech Republic.

See more 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 7️⃣ 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧!!! 🏋🏾‍♂️⚽



Pre-season training going well with this group of hard working lads at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende!!! #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/C2rJZ8XIdQ — 𝐔𝐏𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝟓 (@VipersSC) August 23, 2022

With the international transfer window closing soon, the duo who are also registered for Caf Champions League with Vipers SC may not move until January next year.

They are still training with Vipers SC at the moment despite not being able to represent Uganda in the forthcoming Chan qualifier against Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the situation is different with striker Ceaser Manzoki who reports suggest will head to China Dalian FC as soon as next week.

The deal estimated at around $ 400,000 will see the CAR striker sign a four year contract in China.

Manzoki, last season’s UPL top scorer has been a subject of transfer speculation throughout the window with Tanzania’s Simba and Young Africans all interested.