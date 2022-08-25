Dundee United have confirmed the signing of Ugandan forward Sadat Anaku with Head Coach Jack Ross pouring praises on the youngster.

Anaku joins the Scottish Premier League side on a two year contract from KCCA for an undisclosed fee.

“I’ve been really impressed with Sadat since he came in. You have to have a certain mental toughness to come in from overseas and settle,” Ross told the club website.

“Sadat has done that by leaving a really good impression on the players and staff at United. He has a real hunger and drive to try and succeed in European football and sees this as a real opportunity to do that,” he added.

See more 🇺🇬 A livewire at the top end of the pitch



We are delighted to confirm the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku on a two-year deal from Kampala Capital City Authority ✍️



👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 25, 2022

“He’s a really good finisher and will offer something different to the attacking options we already have at the club. That gives the squad a good balance.”

Ross also believes the unknown about Anaku could be something he capitalises on to take the league by storm.

“There’s an element of the unknown about him but we can see he has real potential. That element of unknown can help us. Defenders won’t know what he’s about and he’s not easy to play against from what I’ve seen in training.

“Hopefully he can capitalise on that element of surprise and get off to a good start. If he can hit the ground running and score quickly then things can fly from there.”

Dundee United Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “We’re delighted to have Sadat here.

“He’s coming from a country that has big ambitions and objectives and Sadat can become an integral part of that.

“Uganda want to get to the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations and Sadat is a player with real potential at international level.

“We identified his talent at an early stage and invited him to Scotland see how he could integrate into our group. We’re delighted with the impact he has made here so far.

“The coaching and performance staff believe he is good enough to make an impact on our first team.

“Is he good enough to take the next level beyond that? Yes, that’s now down to us to develop him.

“We’ll identify his attributes and add in the bits he needs to become a top player European and help him fulfil his potential at Dundee United.”