Mityana based Royal Giant Secondary School has confirmed the timely return of their forward Issa Bugembe.

“I am glad to be back home. It is a sweet feeling to be at your home and I am really excited” Bugembe disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Thursday, 25th August 2022.

The burly fast paced striker returns after a brief spell at St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende.

Issa Bugembe celebrates a goal during the 2022 Copa School Football Championship (Credit: George Katongole) Credit: George Katongole

Bugembe featured for Royal Giant S.S at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) football championships staged in Arua city.

However, weeks after the championships in the West Nile region, Bugembe crossed to Kitende.

In a shape twist of events, Bugembe, an S3 student returned to Royal Giants where he was warmly welcomed by the director Benon Ntambi alongside the other school administrators, teachers, fellow players and coaches.

The return of Bugembe to Royal Giants will extinguish the talk questioning their strength of their forward line ahead of the upcoming football competitions most importantly the 2023 USSSA football championship.

Issa Bugembe celebrates a goal for Royal Giant S.S during the 2022 Mityana District Football Championships at Ssaza grounds, Mityana

Bugembe brings directness, physicality, athleticism to the team with that odd eye to find the back of the net.

He was very instrumental to the Royal Giants’ team right from the Mityana district qualifiers as they lifted the 2022 Mityana district football championship. He scored 6 goals.

Bugembe then shone having top scored at the zonals with 8 goals as Royal Giant also won the trophy to qualify for the nationals.

At the nationals in Arua, he scored a total of five goals before bowing out at the round of 16 stage to make it a total of 19 goals in 12 outings.

“We are glad for the return of our striker Isa Bugembe. East or West, home is best” an excited Frank Mulindwa, the school head coach revealed.

Bugembe is still on a full educational bursary like he was since S.1 and buoyant to embark upon the third term studies in S.3.