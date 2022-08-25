Uganda Cranes were on Wednesday night defeated by Zanzibar in their final friendly game ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers against Tanzania.

The Zanzibar Heroes won the closely contested affair played at Amaan Stadium courtesy of Ibrahim Mkoko’s second-half strike.

Despite being dominant in possession and getting the better scoring chances, Uganda lacked the much-needed effectiveness in front of goal.

Mkoko scored the lone goal of the game in the 76th minute with his low drive inside the area going beyond goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Udanda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho made several changes in the team that started against Ethiopia on Sunday with goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi and defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri the only players keeping their places.

Milton Karisa, Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman, John Revita, and Livingstone Mulondo were all rested.

On several occasions, Uganda looked better and had more threats on goal through Hakim Kiwanuka, Saidi Kyeyune, and Isma Mugulusi at different intervals.

Kiwanuka went through on goal but fired wide while the Zanzibar goalkeeper was well stationed to deny both Kyeyune and Mugulusi.

At the start of the second half, coach Micho brought on Mathias Muwanga, Rogers Mato, and Ibrahim Juma in places of Alionzi, Kizito, and Mugulusi.

The wastefulness came haunting in the second stanza when Zanzibar’s only attempt on target resulted in a goal.

Mkoko made a dashing run into the area to slot home at the far post beating goalkeeper Muwanga.

Uganda will stay in Zanzibar up to Friday before connecting to Tanzania mainland.

The first leg between Uganda and Tanzania is slated for Sunday, 28th August at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The return leg will be played on 3rd September at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Uganda Starting XI: Nafian Alionzi (GK), James Begisa, Ibrahim Juma, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Walter Ochora, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saidi Kyeyune, Isma Mugulusi, Richard Basangwa, Travis Mutyaba, Hakim Kiwanuka

Substitutes: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Dennis Otim (GK), Ibrahim Juma, Moses Waiswa, Martin Kizza, Rogers Mato