Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje has announced dates on which his testimonial matches will be played.

Mawejje officially retired from the beautiful game at the end of last season featuring for Police against Vipers in his last competitive games.

In a press conference held at MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo, Mawejje flanked by ex-internationals Hassan Wasswa, Godfrey Walusimbi and George Ssimwogerere said two matches – one in Kampala on September 14 and the other in Masaka on September 16 will send him off.

“There are two matches for me say bye to football fully to my fans and the football fraternity,” he started.

I have played the biggest part of my career in Kampala and that’s why one game is here at the Omondi Stadium. The reason why I decided to take it back home in Masaka is because it’s where I started my soccer journey. Tonny Mawejje

The former Masaka LC, KCCA, URA and Police gem also revealed his next destination away from competitive football but within the game.

I want to start up an international academy which will specialize in midfielders. I will use these two matches as one of the sources to facilitate the start of the academy, so some of the funds collected will go to that project. Mawejje

Kawowo Sports understands that Mawejje will line up along with the ‘Class of 2017’ that helped Uganda end a 39-year wait for Afcon finals appearance against the current Uganda Cranes.

Walusimbi and Wasswa who played with Mawejje several times confirmed their presence and support to the midfielder and called on everyone to join him on these matches.

Walusimbi said: “We need to send him off in a good way, and it’s a must attend for we the players because we have to be behind him, he played football not music. He has been a friend and my Mentor at one time. He used to guide me when playing back in the day.”

Hassan Wasswa said: “Tonny has been there for most of us. My first encounter with him was during the National U19 team, I was from Buddu and he was the only person who encouraged me that I will make it. He has given a lot to his country, and I urge all footballers to use him as an example because he was disciplined. He is an amazing person and wonderful character.”

George Ssimwogerere said: “I am the coach who gave Tonny his first opportunity at Masaka LC; it was in 2002/3. Sam Timbe said that he was too young but I insisted and secretly handed him the licence a day before our big match against Mbale Heroes. He came on as a substitute and scored a goal in our 3-0 win.”

September 14

•First Game – Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Entrance Fee: Ordinary Shs20k and VIP Shs50k

September 16

•Second Match – Recreation Ground, Masaka

Entrance Fee: Uniformly Shs10k