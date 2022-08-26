Rugby administrators and commentators in Ugandan rugby have in the recent past sung the song of spreading the game outside Kampala to the grassroots.

Last year, the Sevens Series was played in the cities of Soroti, Gulu, and Kabale, and this year, it is set to be played in Arua, Fort Portal, and Jinja. The second round was originally planned for Mbale but the venue was changed to Entebbe – a first for the series since 2013 – after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Eastern region.

This weekend, the third round of the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series 2022 will be hosted in the West Nile City of Arua in a first-ever occurrence not only for sevens but for the entire top-tier rugby competition of Uganda.

Hosted by invitational side Nile Leopards, the circuit will be played at Onduparaka Football Club’s Greenlight Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2022. The Leopards will be led by Emmanuel Elipili who was a high school rugby sensation in the mid-2010s at Namilyango College’s Anchors.

See more The man, the myth, the legend – Ellipili is back on the big stage for #Arua7s. I'm excited to see him play for @NileLeopards. In high school he was the next big thing in @UgandaRugby, but he disappeared off the scene. Glad to have him back in action.#WestNile7s pic.twitter.com/x7RCY8hVGH — Sama & TheLights💫 (@SamaEmme) August 24, 2022

Gulu City Falcons, who lost the promotional playoffs final to Walukuba Barbarians last year, complete the twelve-team competition as the other invitational side.

Pools for Arua Sevens (invitational side*):

Pool A: Heathens, Black Pirates, Warriors, Nile Leopards*.

Heathens, Black Pirates, Warriors, Nile Leopards*. Pool B: Jinja Hippos, Rams, Kobs, Gulu Falcons*.

Jinja Hippos, Rams, Kobs, Gulu Falcons*. Pool C: Buffaloes, Impis, Walukuba Barbarians, Mongers.

Impis and Walukuba Barbarians will open the day’s pool games action at 8 a.m. EAT. After the lunch break, the knockout round will follow where the last man standing in the final will lift the Cup.

Second-placed Heathens are the on-form team after bulldozing their way to the Entebbe Sevens Cup where they faced Jinja Hippos.