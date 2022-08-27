Overview: Kooki is yet to win a game in five matches as Buwekula currently lies third on the log with 13 points off 7 matches.

The 2022 Masaza Cup football tournament continues with several group stage games on match day nine.

After Kooki’s 0-1 loss to Buwekula on Thursday, 25th August 2022, more matches will be played on Saturday, August 27 and on the subsequent day.

On Saturday, there are three matches that will be played at various venues.

Lake Victoria Island side Ssese will take on Kyaggwe at the Kasekulo playground.

Ssese has 11 points off 8 matches in the fourth position.

Kyaggwe is a point better than Ssese in third place.

Another Island based team, Buvuma will face Kyadondo at the Kasaali playground.

Fresh from that 1-0 home win over Buddu last week, Buvuma will be eyeing for another solid home performance when they host the 2008 Masaza Cup champions.

Buvuma has eight points in their group as Kyadondo is on 13 points.

At the Kibibi playground, hosts Butambala (on 9 points) will entertain Kooki.

Victory for the hosts will see them climb to 12 points, to get in sight within the leading pack of leaders Gomba (17 points), Mawokota (14 points) and Buwekula (13 points).

Sunday, August 28, 2022:

Six games will follow suit on Sunday, 28th August 2022.

Kabula hosts Buwekula at the Kaliiro playground, Ssingo will be home to Mawogola at the Ssaaza ground in Mityana.

Meanwhile, a wounded Buddu outfit that lost 0-1 to Buvuma will entertain Buluuli at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

At the Ntenjeru Ssaza playground, Bugerere faces Busiro, Bulemeezi squares up against Busujju at the Kasana playground (Kosovo).

Meanwhile, Mawokota shall lock-horns against record winners Gomba at the Buwama playground

The battle for the qualification to the knock out round has intensified and there is less margin of error for all the teams.

Thursday, 25th August 2022:

Kooki 0-1 Buwekula

Saturday, August 27, 2022:

Ssese Vs Kyaggwe – Kasekulo playground

Butambala Vs Kooki – Kibibi playground, Butambala

Buvuma Vs Kyadondo – Kasaali playground

Sunday, August 28, 2022: