KCCA Leopards 61-70 Angels Basketball (Angels lead series 1-0)

Angels Basketball Club took the lead in the National Basketball League Playoff series against KCCA Leopards following a 70-61 win at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Friday.

In what was a closely contested game in the first half that saw the sides separated by just a point (28-27), the Angels took advantage of the foul flag after the long break, particularly in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win over former champions.

The third quarter started with sides exchanging baskets, mostly uncontested shots as defenses froze, but KCCA pulled away with 7 unanswered points from Leanne Nalunkuma to open a 9-point lead forcing Angels into a timeout with just under five minutes to play.

On return, Stella Lunkuse completed a 3-point play and followed it with a lay-up and Angels were right back in the contest as they trailed by 2 points (50-48) at the end of the quarter.

Angels, despite having a slow start to the fourth quarter, erased the deficit and took the lead (55-52) through Elizabeth Akol’s corner three-pointer with just over six minutes to play.

Catherine Haruri earned six trips to the line converting three and Martha Soigi gave Leopards the lead off an offensive rebound but thereafter, the park went dry.

With both sides over the foul limit, it was Angels that took full advantage with Lunkuse taking care of the game from the line as she made seven crucial throws before Akol who finished with game-high 21 points and 7 steals sealed the victory, also from the line.

Soigi was the only KCCA player to score in double figures with 12 points. Nalunkuma, Haruri, Alicia Wasagali and Ruth Letaru contributed 8 points apiece.

Stella Lunkuse who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds was named the Tusker Lite player of the game. Catherine Amugusut (13 points) also scored in double figures for Angels.

Game 2 of the three-game series is scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at 4:00pm on the same floor.