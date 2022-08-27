Friday Results

M: KIU Titans 68-59 Power Basketball (Titans lead series 1-0)

Saturday, August 27 | YMCA

W: JKL Lady Dolphins Vs Nabisunsa – 12:00 Noon

KIU Rangers Vs Miracle Ravens – 2:00 pm M: NamBlazers Vs KCCA Panthers – 4:00 pm

The business end of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League is officially underway. The first round of the playoffs tipped-off on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

KIU Titans took charge of the three-game series against Power Basketball Club following a 68-59 win in Game 1.

Titans’ start to the game was lively with Henry Okoth and Fidel Okoth hitting a couple of 3s as the side assume an early lead.

However, when Power switched their zone from 2-3 to 3-2, open looks at the three point line dried up for Titans late in the first quarter and second quarter as the former champions rallied back into the game and took a 25-24 lead into the halftime break.

“Credit to them because they switched through defenses and we took long to adjust,” Titans coach Raymond Muhumuza told Kawowo Sports.

“I tought we lacked balance on our offense and did not use our strength as much. We are good on the inside and I feel we should have used that better for a balance between the perimeter game and on the inside,” he added.

Henry Okoth recieving the player of the game medal | Credit: KIU Titans Media

There were six lead changes in the opening two minutes of the third quarter but after Mike Otieno hitting a 3-pointer, the Titans never looked back going on a 12-3 run (with all points coming from behind the arc) to open a double digit lead.

“I think we defended poorly in the second half. We did defend well for most part of the first half but we were not at it in the second half,” Isaac Afidra said.

Isaiah Ater heat up in the second half and tallied game-high 19 points, player of the game Henry Okoth added 15 points and Fidel Okoth contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Geoffrey Soro and Innocent Ochera scored 12 points each for Power.