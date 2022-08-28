Overview: Buwekula leads Bulange group with 19 points and is already assured of qualification to the quarter finals.

Masaza Cup 2022 (Match 9 Results):

Thursday, 25th August:

Kooki 0-1 Buwekula

Saturday, August 27:

Ssese 2-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Buvuma 1-0 Kyadondo (Abandoned in 87 th minute)

Kyadondo (Abandoned in 87 minute) Butambala Vs Kooki (Kooki failed to travel)

Sunday, August 28:

Bulemeezi 2-0 Busujju

Busujju Kabula 0-1 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 1-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawokota 1-1 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bugerere 1-1 Busiro

The 2022 Buganda Masaza football cup group stage matches continued with match day 9 played from Thursday, 25th August through to Sunday, 28th August.

Out of the 9 matches on the menu, 7 were successful as one (Buvuma vs Kyadondo) was abandoned with three minutes to play and the other (Butambala Vs Kooki) was not played.

On Thursday, 25th August 2022, Buwekula won 1-0 on the road over Kooki with Francis Ogwang netting the all-important goal in the 76th minute.

Buwekula leads Bulange group with 19 points and is already assured of qualification to the quarter finals.

The other two matches came on Saturday, August 27. Ssese and Kyaggwe played to a 2-all draw at the Kasekulo playground.

Isaac Miiro and Shafik Mukiibi scored for the Islanders whilst Francis Mukasa and Benson Agaba replied for Kyaggwe.

The Buvuma versus Kyadondo tie was abandoned in 87th minute at the Kasaali playground.

By the time of the abandonment, the home side (Buvuma) was leading 1-0 before Kyadondo players walked off from the field of play.

Kooki failed to travel to the Kibibi playground in their planned away duel to Butambala.

The organizing committee will pronounce themselves on the two matches.

Sunday, August 28:

Six games were played on Sunday, 28th August 2022.

Bulemeezi overcame Busujju 2-0 at the Kasana playground (Kosovo) in Luweero.

Ronald Kaye and team captain Oscar Sulaiman Ssesaazi netted for Bulemeezi.

Bulemeezi is second in Muganzirwazza group with 19 points, one less of the leaders, Busiro.

Kabula lost at home 0-1 to visiting Buwekula at the Kaliiro playground.

Edward Masembe scored Buwekula’s lone goal.

Buddu returned to winning ways with a slim 1-0 home win over visiting Buluuli at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Harunah Lukwago scored Buddu’s only goal.

At the Buwama playground, Mawokota and Gomba settled for a 1-all draw.

Abubaker Mayanja scored for Mawokota and Kenneth Kimera replied for Gomba Lions.

Gomba now has 18 points and lies second in Bulange group.

Ssingo and Mawogola each scored a goal for the shared points at the Ssaaza ground in Mityana.

Captain Amuli Mukasa scored for Ssingo and Shaban Kayongo netted for Mawogola.

Ssingo remains top of the Masengere group with 17 points, three better than Buddu (14) and four off Kyadondo (13).

The Bugerere – Busiro contest at the Ntenjeru Ssaza ground ended 1-1.

Jimmy Kalema netted for Busiro Ssaza and Bugerere’s strike was an own goal by Busiro’s Yuda Ddumba.

Two top teams per group qualify to the knock out round with the best two best losers.