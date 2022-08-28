Tanzania 0-1 Uganda

Travis Mutyaba came off the bench and scored a late winner as Uganda Cranes beat hosts Tanzania 1-0 in the first leg of the Chan 2023 qualifier in Dar es Salam.

See more Travis Mutyaba makes no mistake with the ball.



⚽️🎯#TANUGA pic.twitter.com/XOcXXnlmyx — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) August 28, 2022

The SC Villa diminutive attacker latched on to a long ball from Rogers Mato, held off a challenge from Mohamed Hussein before side stepping Shomari Kibwana.

Mutyaba had replaced team captain Milton Karisa who by his local standards had a silent game and the decision proved the coaches right.

See more That feeling after winning on the road.#TANUGA pic.twitter.com/pc9FFi3v40 — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) August 28, 2022

The win gives Uganda the advantage ahead of the second leg to be played on Saturday September 03 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with the aggregate winner qualifying for the finals due in Algeria next year.

It will be a sixth time Uganda makes it to the finals and hold the record for most appearances for the competition along with DR Congo despite falling at the group stages at every edition.

Cranes XI: Alionzi (GK), Kizito, Juma (Ndahiro), Revita, Mulondo, Youngman (Kyeyune), Sentamu, Waiswa, Mato, Kizza (Basangwa), Karisa (Mutyaba)

Unused subs: Muwanga (GK), Ssemakula, Begisa