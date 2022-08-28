Saturday Results

W: JKL Lady Dolphins 70-40 Nabisunsa

W: KIU Rangers 90-38 Miracle Ravens

M: Namuwongo Blazers 63-41 KCCA Panthers

Sunday Fixtures

W: UCU Lady Canons vs. Magic Stormers – 12 Noon

W: Nabisunsa vs. JKL Lady Dolphins – 2:00pm

W: Angels vs. KCCA Leopards – 4:00pm

M: Power vs. KIU Titans – 6:00pm

On the eye test, Nam Blazers big man Amisi Saidi had a quiet game against KCCA Panthers as they started their playoff journey on Saturday.

However, the power forward was the best player on the floor by a country mile and led Blazers to a 63-41 win over the Panthers at YMCA.

Amisi Saidi | Credit: John Batanudde

Carmelo, as he is fondly known, scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to go with 2 assists and as many steals in 24 minutes.

Blazers had a good start to the game taking the opening quarter 19-8 but were troubled by KCCA’s defense in the second quarter.

However, despite shooting poorly from beyond the arc with Kenneth Wachira (2-of-12) and David Deng (1-of-10) guilty of launching too many 3s with little efficiency, Blazers’ superiority in size and length earned them the win.

David Deng | Credit: John Batanudde Amisi Saidi | Credit: John Batanudde

Saidi time and again put his head down and easily powered his way to the basket while Deng put his length to full use in getting to the hole as did Peter Obleng who got his first run with the Blazers.

Deng scored 13 points and picked game-high 16 rebounds while Wachira contributed 11 points in the win.

Emmanuel Odongkara and Daniel Monoja | Credit: John Batanudde Daniel Gaki | Credit: John Batanudde

Odongkara, the only Panther to score in double digits, had 10 points. Daniel Gaki contributed 9 points while Leo Gilabi picked 12 rebounds to go with 7 points.

Game 2 of the Series is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 at Lugogo.