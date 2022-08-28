Saturday Results

W: JKL Lady Dolphins 70-40 Nabisunsa

W: KIU Rangers 90-38 Miracle Ravens

M: Namwungo Blazers 63-41 KCCA Panthers

Sunday Fixtures

W: UCU Lady Canons vs. Magic Stormers – 12 Noon

W: Nabisunsa vs. JKL Lady Dolphins – 2:00pm

W: Angels vs. KCCA Leopards – 4:00pm

M: Power vs. KIU Titans – 6:00pm

It was business as usual for JKL Lady Dolphins as they kicked off their title defense with a comprehensive win in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Lady Dolphins eased to a 70-40 win over school side Nabisunsa at YMCA on Saturday.

The defending champions who are yet to see defeat this season continued to show that they are head and shoulders above their competition.

The Lady Dolphins showed their intentions clear in the opening ten minutes of the game as they ran away with a 29-11 lead.

Brenda Ekone | Credit: John Batanudde Hope Akello guards Patience Karungi | Credit: John Batanudde Taudenciah Oluoch | Credit: John Batanudde

Brenda Ekone scored 19 points to lead the way for JKL, Hope Akello added 13 points while Taudenciah Oluoch contributed 10 points and picked game-high 17 boards.

Patience Karungi, the only Nabisunsa player to score in double figures, had 16 points to go with 8 rebounds. Tamasha Nsubuga scored 9 points.

Patience Karungi | Credit: John Batanudde Tamasha Nsubuga | Credit: John Batanudde

Rangers rout Ravens

In the other women’s game played, KIU Rangers left Miracle Ravens for dead running away with a 90-38 win.

The Ravens were competitive in the opening quarter at the end of which they trailed 19-13 but thereafter offered no resistance to the Rangers who got everything they wanted on offense.

Peruth Nyamwenge tries to drive past Brenda Alyano | Credit: John Batanudde Ninette Uwineza | Credit: John Batanudde Mary Amaniyo | Credit: John Batanudde

Peruth Nyamwenge scored 16 points to lead the Rangers. Ninette Uwineza (14 points & 10 rebounds) and Mary Amaniyo (13 points) also scored in double figures for the victors.

Brenda Alyano | Credit: John Batanudde barbara Namukaya | Credit: John Batanudde

Ravens skipper Brenda Alyano scored 11 points and picked 10 rebounds while Barbara Namukaya had 11 points and 7 rebounds.