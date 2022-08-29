Overview: During the 2022 KMGC Golf Gala in Kasese, Edward Rubongoya was aplomb personified and left an indelible impression in the tournament after overcoming a couple of experienced golfers in this category.

KMGC Golf Gala 2022:

Winner Group: Edward Rubongoya (Handicap 7) – 34 Stableford points

AFRIYEA Golf Academy student Edward Rubongoya was winner of Group A during the 2022 KMGC Golf gala at the par 72-Kilembe mine golf course in Kasese Municipality, Western Uganda.

The 16-year old Rubongoya was playing off handicap seven (7).

He returned 34 stableford points to edge a field of mixed players of both male and female who turned up for the tournament.

Edward Rubongoya powerfully drives off

Rubongoya was aplomb personified and left an indelible impression in the tournament after overcoming a couple of experienced golfers in this category.

The performance demonstrated at KMGC will definitely boost Rubongoya’s confidence as he shapes up for the fourth coming tournaments and next year’s national team qualifiers at the advent of 2023.

The AFRIYEA golf Academy boasts of a long-term competition strategy that provides the right exposure to all its student-students (girls and boys)

The academy strategic of training the students in game planning, mental preparation and competition ability training has upped their game.

Edward Rubongoya putts

The victor commended AFRIYEA Golf academy for providing him and his fellows on with game skillet set.

It will also be noted that Rubongoya has also be paying attention to the mental classes provided by Paul Dew land and other academy coaches.

He is a S.3 student at Kagote Advertise Secondary School.

Detailed Profile: