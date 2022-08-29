Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 47-52 Magic Stormers (Stormers lead series 1-0)

Nabisunsa Girls 48-82 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins win series 2-0)

Angels 63-72 KCCA Leopards (Series tied 1-1)

Power 57-70 KIU Titans (Titans winseries 2-0)

Wednesday, August 31 | Fixtures

Miracle Ravens vs. KIU Rangers (Rangers lead series 1-0)

KCCA Panthers vs. Nam Blazers (Blazers lead series 1-0)

Friday, September 2 | Fixtures

UCU Canons vs. JKL Dolphins

City Oilers vs. UPDF Tomahawks

Shakira Nanvubya | Credit: John Batanudde

The post-season women’s division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League presented yet another shock on Sunday afternoon as Magic Stormers beat UCU Lady Canons.

Stormers, like Angels against KCCA Leopards, came into the tie against Lady Canons as underdogs but looked nothing like it in the first game of the day.

Lady Canons were poor at taking care of the ball in the first half. The nine turnovers committed in the opening quarter off bad passes from their guards and three-second violation in the stripe from the bigs did not bode well.

Stormers trailed 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 18 at the long break. Lady Canons coughed up the ball 11 times in the second quarter in a similar fashion as the opening quarter.

Lady Canons had a slim 35-32 lead going into the fourth quarter but Olivia Mulwana’s veteran presence on the team dominated by Budo SS students was key for Stormers. Rose Akon fouling out made the work even harder for UCU who had a shooting game to forget.

Aja Kul Agutu scored team-high 14 points to lead Stormers. Diana Letaru contributed 9 points while Christine Nakito pulled down a game-high 20 rebounds.

Aziida Nabayunga had game-high 15 points in a losing effort. Akon scored 8 points and picked 14 rebounds before fouling out.

KCCA Leopards level series

In the other games played, KCCA Leopards leveled their series against Angels Basketball Club. Martha Soigi turned back the clock to score 24 points and picked 18 rebounds. Angela Namirimu (17 points) and AliciaWasagali (14 points and 16 rebounds) came in handy.

Angella Namirimu | Credit: John Batanudde

Denise Tekidendwa (16 points), Susan Amito (15 points & 9 rebounds) and Linda Nakalembe (11 points) scored in double figures for Angels as Elizabeth Akol was limited to 7 points.

JKL Lady Dolphins sweep Nabisunsa

Meanwhile, unbeaten JKL Lady Dolphins eased to the quarterfinals of the playoffs with an 83-48 win over Nabisunsa in Game 2.

Brenda Ekone | Credit: John Batanudde Stella Nikuze | Credit: John Batanudde

Brenda Ekone scored 26 points to lead the way, Stella Nikuze had a 25 points and 14 rebounds double-double while Stella Oyella contributed 11 points.

Sarah Namale scored 13 points to go with 11 rebounds for Nabisunsa. Patient Karungi had 12 points.