Overview: Resty "Silent Assassin" Kobusobozi's move to Lady Doves was brokered by the CEO of Entebbe Pride and Beats Construction Company Limited, a one Martin.

Masindi based women football club, Lady Doves has officially announced the arrival of attacking midfielder Resty “Silent Assassin” Kobusobozi.

This followed the mutual agreement between the two parties that led to Kobusobozi’s consent to ink a two-year employment contract.

“Lady Doves Women Football Club has completed the signing of Resty Kobusobozi” a club statement read.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joins Lady Doves (Believers Family) from Fort Portal city based Tooro Queens.

Resty “Silent Assassin” Kobusobozi signed a 2 year deal at Lady Doves Women Football Club (Credit: Lady Doves WFC)

Christened as the “Silent Assassin”, Kobusobozi boosts the former FUFA Women super league champions ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Kobusobozi has openly expressed the urge have a positive contribution to Lady Doves.

“I am very delighted to join Lady Doves Women Football Club. This is an incredible family and can not wait to kick start my services” she remarked.

Lady Doves becomes her next destination after featuring at St. Maria Goretti Secondary School, King of Kings, St Noa Girls – Zzana and lately Tooro Queens.

Kobusobozi was born to Joseph Isingoma (RIP) and Veronica Kakuliremu in Fort Portal city.

She featured prominently in the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-16 football programe.

The move to Lady Doves was brokered by the CEO of Entebbe Pride and Beats Construction Company Limited, a one Martin.

The 2022-2023 FUFA Super League will kick off in late September 2022.

Resty “Silent Assassin” Kobusobozi is full of energy at Lady Doves Women Football Club (Credit: Lady Doves WFC)

Detailed Profile: