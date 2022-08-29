Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 47-52 Magic Stormers (Stormers lead series 1-0)

Nabisunsa Girls 48-82 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins win series 2-0)

Angels 63-72 KCCA Leopards (Series tied 1-1)

Power 57-70 KIU Titans (Titans winseries 2-0)

Wednesday, August 31 | Fixtures

Miracle Ravens vs. KIU Rangers (Rangers lead series 1-0)

KCCA Panthers vs. Nam Blazers (Blazers lead series 1-0)

Friday, September 2 | Fixtures

UCU Canons vs. JKL Dolphins

City Oilers vs. UPDF Tomahawks

KIU Titans advanced to the semifinal of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League Playoffs after sweeping former champions Power.

The Titans followed their 68-59 win on Friday with a 70-52 victory on Sunday to sweep the best-of-three series 2-0.

Game 2 was a win or bounce for Power and they played the game as such but only lasted three quarters as the turnovers three minutes into the final period were costly.

Separated by just two points (48-50) at the start of the fourth quarter, Power took the lead (54-52) on Elvis Sentongo’s pull-up 3-pointer with just under 7 minutes to play. However, Isaiah Ater’s game-leveling jumper sparked a 10-0 for the Titans, and Power never recovered.

Michael Otieno (12 points), Isaiah Mabeny Ater (12), Edgar Munaaba (11), and Fidel Okoth (10) scored in double figures for the Titans.

Innocent Ochera (15 points) was the only player to reach double figures in scoring for Power. Geoffrey Soro scored 9 points to go with 8 rebounds while Sentongo, Samad Imran and Dickson Asiku scored 8 points each.

KIU Titans await the winner between Nam Blazers and KCCA Panthers. Blazers lead the series 1-0.