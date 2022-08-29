Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has relieved Kim Poulsen of his duties as the head coach of the Taifa Stars following the loss to Uganda on Sunday.

Uganda Cranes defeated Tanzania 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the first leg of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers courtesy of a late goal by Travis Mutyaba.

On Monday, TFF issued a statement confirming the sacking of Poulsen and consequently appointing his replacement.

Zambian national Honour Janza who is also a CAF Instructor has been appointed as the caretaker coach.

Janza took charge of the Zambian National Team between 2014-2015. He was at the helm as Kipolopolo played at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He will be assisted by Mecky Maxime while former Tanzania shot stopper Juma Kaseja will be the goalkeeping coach.

The first task for the aforementioned trio will come on Saturday this week as they seek to overturn the first leg defeat to Uganda at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.