Less than a week after signing Ugandan forward Sadat Anaku, Jack Ross has been sacked from his job as Dundee United Head Coach.

The loss comes after a humiliating 9-0 home defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League in what was Ross’ seventh competitive game in charge.

“Dundee united can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” read the statement in parts on the club website.

See more Dundee United can announce Head Coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 30, 2022

“Liam Fox will take charge of the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.

“No further comment will be issued by Dundee United at this stage.”

Dundee United are in the drop zone at the moment and also out of the Europa Conference League.