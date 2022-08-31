Overview: The 2022 AFRIYEA kids and parents golf challenge was aimed at interesting the parents join the game, encourage families to embrace golf but also to parents to come and witness the different aspects of the game the kids learn whilst at the golf academy facility.

Time immemorial, parents have always played a cardinal role in the growth and development of their children.

In the event where parents have not been able to execute their roles, other guardians and well-wishers have swiftly come in on time to deliver the goods home.

For the sport of golf, it signifies distinct things to different people, but for so many it has furnished as a familial bond, fusing parents and children in the game of golf that transcends to people of all abilities.

The 2022 AFRIYEA kids and parents golf challenge was aimed at interesting the parents join the game.

This challenge was also to encourage families to embrace golf but also to parents to come and witness the different aspects of the game the kids learn whilst at the golf academy facility.

Isaiah Mwesige, AFRIEYA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) commended all the coaches and the staff for the tremendous job done in equipping the KIDS not golf skills but also transferable skills which can help them to reach their full potential.

Group photo of the children, parents and coaches at AFRIYEA Golf Academy

George Kituku the assistant coach, too expressed delight for the splendid performance of the children in the assessment areas.

“We are happy that the kids have performed well in all the assessment areas and we shall continue to do our best in setting high standards that can keep this academy as the number one golf academy in Uganda and also as the principal and satellite golf destination for all the juniors on the continent of Africa.” Kituku revealed.

The experienced junior and inexperienced parent who had never held a club, Damian Asiimwe and Cissy Hope respectively emerged the overall winners of this interesting tournament.

The pair fired a superb total score of 18 gross in 3 holes on a par 3, par 4 and par 5 beating the pair of Andrew Biryabalema and his son Joshua who carded 20 gross in 3 holes.

Overall winners of the AFRIYEA KIDS AND PARENTS GOLF CHALLENGE 2022 at Toro Golf Club, Fort Portal city

In the third position was a pair of Mama Tia Nsemere with 29, interesting this wonderful pair had only female Mum and two daughters.

Other pairs included Dad shalom, Nathan and Shaykna, Dad Keith and Dad Blessed among others.

“The Kid and parent Golf challenge is great at bonding experiences for families and it gives them the ability to see areas of the game where they both can improve upon. Its number one goal is to encourage more kids to play and we’re always happy to have new kids gaining interest the sport” noted Coach Andrew Mugume.

With the holiday program done and dusted, focus will resume