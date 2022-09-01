Overview: The Masaza Cup tournament bars players who have elevated to the second division (FUFA Big League), first division (Uganda Premier League) and the senior national team (Uganda Cranes).

Buganda Masaza Cup 2022:

Kooki 1-4 Butambala

Butambala further condemned Kooki to more misery with a 4-1 victory on the road during the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup duel played on Wednesday, 31st August at the St Joseph Vocational Institute, Kyotera.

Samuel Kalyango netted a hat-trick and Alex Lutwama added the other goal for the visitors during the one sided contest.

Juma Kakooza pulled back a consolation for Kooki who have not won any game this season, amid their administrative wrangles.

Meanwhile, the group stage matches will climax on Sunday, 4th September 2022 with eight games on match day 10.

Defending champions Buddu make the short trip to Ssembabule to face Mawogola at the Mawogola Ssaza play-ground.

In Nakasogola district, home side Buluuli will take on three time champions Mawokota at the Mijeera playground.

Busiro entertains Bulemeezi in a top of the table Muganzirwazza group contest at the Ssentema Ssaza ground.

With 19 points, one more of Bulemeezi, the winner in this tie will surely top the group.

Bulange group table leaders Buwekula host Butambala at the barren and dusty Kasenyi playground in Mubende district.

Five time record champions Gomba will play at home against Kabula at the Kabulasoke PTC Core playground.

On the neutral Kasana playground in Luweero, Bugerere lockhorns against Kyaggwe.

At the champions stadium in Mwererwe, Kyadondo face pool leaders Ssingo in the Masengere group.

Ssingo has 17 points, four better than Kyadondo and three ahead of the reigning champions, Buddu.

Busujju host islanders Ssese at the Maanyi playground in Mityana district.

These will be the final group games in the 2022 Masaza Cup tournament before the knock out round will come in.

Two top teams per group qualify to the knock out round with the best two best losers.

Like the semi-finals, the quarter finals are double legged and the final on a neutral venue.

This championship has been played since 2004 with Airtel as the main sponsors.

Centenary Bank, CBS FM, BBS Telefaina and UNAIDS are the other partners.

Sunday, 4th September 2022 (All Games kick off at 3 PM):

Mawogola Vs Buddu – Mawogola Ssaza ground, Ssembabule

Buluuli Vs Mawokota – Mjieera Playground, Nakasongola

Busiro Vs Bulemeezi – Ssentema Ssaza ground

Buwekula Vs Butambala – Kasenyi playground, Mubende

Gomba Vs Kabula – Kabulasoke PTC Core playground

Bugerere Vs Kyaggwe – Kasana playground

Kyadondo Vs Ssingo – Mwererwe playground

Busujju Vs Ssese – Maanyi playground, Mityana