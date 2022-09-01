Overview: Hon. Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa's sponsorship to Mukono District Football Association entails a total package of Shs 40,000,000 for the four years (each costing Shs 10,000,000/=) to carter for the Mukono DFA fourth and fifth division leagues, taking the naming rights as Ssimbwa Foundation Mukono 4th and 5th Division Leagues.

Hon. Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa, the Member of Parliament for Nakifuma constituency has entered a cordial relationship with Mukono District Football Association for the next four years.

The two parties henceforth agreed upon the sponsorship with a memorandum of agreement.

I am excited to enter into a relationship with Mukono District Football Association as one of the ways to develop sports and football in particular within the constituency. I am focused towards this cause and fulfilling other obligations. Hon. Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa, the Member of Parliament for Nakifuma constituency

Hon. Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa (holding microphone) flanked by the Mukono District Football Association chairperson Yusuf Mahadi Kivumbi

Hon. Ssimbwa and Mukono District Football Association chairperson Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi agreed upon the MOU that allows the DFA to enter contracts with other sponsors except the competitor of the main sponsor.

Mukono DFA Delegates with chief guest Hon Ssimbwa after the annual general meeting

The duration of the contract is for a period of four years until 30th August 2026 and may be renewed on the same or improve terms.

Hon. Ssimbwa has also donated balls and jerseys to the various teams with his area of jurisdiction.

Hon Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa donated jerseys and balls

Yusuf Mahadi Kivumbi (Mukono District Football Association chairperson) addressing delegates and guests during their Annual General Meeting

Hon Ssimbwa with his people during a sports event

For starters, Hon Ssimbwa is a National Unity Platform (NUP) leaning politician who was victorious with 20,072 votes during a tense election that had 9 other candidates.

NRM candidate Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko (12,564 votes), Patrick Mujjuka (11,545 votes), Sulaiman Kiwanuka (6607), Zuliya Basiima (3171), Paul Olungi (819), Johnson John Ntwatwa (358), Lameka Kawombe (327), Siraje Batte (290) and John Kyebatala (196) followed suit.