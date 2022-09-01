Wednesday Results

KCCA Panthers 57-80 Nam Blazers (Blazers win series 2-0) W: Miracle Ravens 76-78 KIU Rangers (Rangers win series 2-0)

Friday Fixtures

UCU Canons Vs JKL Dolphins – 7:00 pm

City Oilers Vs UPDF Tomahawks – 9:00 pm

Namuwongo Blazers have advanced to the National Basketball League playoff semifinals after completing the sweep of KCCA Panthers.

Blazers beat Panthers, 80-57, in a high-intensity game on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Panthers matched Blazers in the first half but after the long break, the difference in quality started to show with Namuwongo taking charge of the game through their front court.

David Deng, the Tusker Lite Play of the Game, found lanes to drive for one-handed flashes as he piled up a game-high 20 points as did Amis Said (15 points) who closed 3rd quarter with a dunk.

Ariel Okall ran the floor nicely and his effort was rewarded with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Emmanuel Odongkara (14 points and 10 rebounds) was the only Panther to reach double figures in the two statistical categories. Daniel Ojoro added an efficient 9 points in a losing effort.

Blazers cleared the first hurdle and had fun while at it. They will take on KIU Titans in the five-game semifinal series starting Friday, September 9.