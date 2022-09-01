Wednesday Results

W: Miracle Ravens 76-78 KIU Rangers (Rangers win series 2-0)

M: KCCA Panthers 57-80 Nam Blazers (Blazers win series 2-0)

Friday Fixtures

M: UCU Canons Vs JKL Dolphins – 7:00 pm

M: City Oilers Vs UPDF Tomahawks – 9:00 pm

Miracles Ravens may be out of the National Basketball League playoffs but they did not go down without a fight, and if I may, a real fight.

After putting up little resistance in the Game 1 defeat last Saturday, Ravens delivered one of their best performances of the season in the win-or-bounce game.

Arnold Katabi’s charges responded well after an abysmal performance the last time out with a huge second quarter that put them in a position to compete in the second half.

Rangers won the opening quarter 20-15 but the tables turned in the next ten minutes with Ravens forcing their opponents into ten turnovers and taking full advantage to open up a 12-point lead (41-29) at halftime with contributions from all over the floor.

Roger Sserunyigo’s pep talk during the halftime break worked as KIU returned for the second half a much-improved side. Ines Kanyamunza and pint-sized Fildauce Namulema took charge of the third quarter with support from Ninette Uwineza as Rangers rallied back.

Ines Kanyamunza (with the ball) was unguardadble inside out especially in the second half. She poured in game-high 32 points | Credit: KIU Rangers Media

Kanyamunza who scored half of KIU’s 24 points in the fourth quarter finished with a game high 32 points to lead the way. Namulema added 12 points while Sharon Kirabo contributed 10 points to go with game high 17 rebounds.

Raven’s skipper Brenda Alyano finished with 14 points that were matched by Winnifred Akello who also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Barbara Namukaya (12 points & 10 rebounds), Shifah Nalukenge (12 points) and Kush Nakazzi (10 points) also scored in double figures in the team’s losing effort.