The 2022-23 Uganda Premier League campaign gets underway on September 30 but there are players that need to have a big campaign on a personal basis.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga looks at the players he feels need a big season to prove their worth again.

Lumala Abdu

Lumala against Arthur Masuaku at Afcon 2019

For the first time in his career, Lumala will play in the Uganda Premier League after he made a return to the country.

The ‘Electric Man’ as famously known hit the limelight at the 2019 Afcon finals where he made his official debut for Uganda Cranes.

His performance earned him a big money move to Pyramids of Egypt but injury cut his career short at the club and hasn’t been fit for the past 2-3 years.

However, after undergoing surgery in Europe, he is back to fitness and decides to revamp his career at home by joining Vipers SC where he is one of the nine signings at the club so far.

Moses Waiswa

Moses Waiswa KCCA Credit: KCCA FC

Waiswa is one of the most intelligent and technically gifted midfielders in the country but has failed to hit the heights since leaving Vipers SC for SuperSport United in South Africa.

The midfielder is now back at home with KCCA after a disappointing time in South Africa where he failed to cement a place in the side mainly due to injuries.

He is one of the highly billed transfers in the window and must prove he is still the player he was three years ago before injury prevented him from playing at Afcon 2019 finals.

Ismail Mugulusi

Isma Mugulusi during his Uganda Cranes debut against South Africa in June 2021

Mugulusi will be desperate to show SC Villa that they should have given him a more deserving treatment when he was injured instead of letting him go.

He is currently a free agent but training with the Uganda Cranes for over a month without any injury setback is good news that he could be surely back.

He is a player with top game understanding and one that the country needs to be back at his best wherever he will play.

Marvin Youngman

Soltilo Bright Stars’ Marvin Youngman is a rookie to the Uganda Cranes Credit: John Batanudde

Youngman was involved in a big money move from Soltilo Bright Stars to Vipers SC just after a single season of good performances.

The powerful box to box midfielder is already part of the national setup but is yet to prove his game to many.

At Kitende, he will have some good competition and must do well to prove his doubters that he wasn’t a few games wonder.