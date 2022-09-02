As Ugandan players continue to secure deals abroad, KCCA left back Ibrahim Juma could be another player on his way out.

Juma, who played at left back over the weekend for Uganda Cranes against Tanzania in the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers, could even miss the return leg at Kitende on Saturday.

“All the paperwork is done for him to travel,” a source told Kawowo Sports.

However, the club where he is set to go remains undisclosed but its reported that he has already been registered following the closure of the transfer window in Europe.

Coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will most likely turn to URA’s Derrick Ndahiro if Juma leaves for the game against domestic Taifa Stars.

In case deal goes through, he will join a host of youngsters that have secured deals abroad including Musa Ramadhan, Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Mustafa Kizza and Aziz Kayondo among others since the turn of the year.