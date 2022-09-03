African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers 2022

Uganda 3-0 Tanzania

Uganda qualifies 4-0 on aggregate

Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes confirmed their place at next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in fascinating style after dumping Tanzania.

The Cranes defeated Tanzania 3-0 in the return leg played on Saturday at St. Marys Stadium Kitende to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

Today’s qualification meant Uganda will appear at the final tournament for the sixth successive time having featured at the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 editions.

It should be noted that CHAN is only played by nationals playing in their domestic leagues across Africa.

Moses Waiswa, Richard Basangwa, and Rogers Mato scored a goal each to guide Uganda to victory on Saturday.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic made one change from the team that started away in Dar es Salaam with Derrick Ndahiro replacing Ibrahim Juma in the left back position.

Waiswa broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when he fired home from the spot.

At the quarter-hour mark, Rogers Mato was brought down in the area and the referee from Djibouti did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Moses Waiswa (R) celebrates his goal | Credit: John Batanudde

Waiswa took the resultant penalty, sending goalkeeper Aishi Manula the wrong way to give Uganda an early lead.

At the start of the second stanza, the coach introduced Basangwa for Martin Kizza.

The forward took only nine minutes to announce his arrival when he headed home Waiswa’s free kick.

Richard Basangwa celebrates with Rogers Mato | Credit: John Batanudde

Mato put the icing on the cake in the 75th minute when he finished off a well-worked team build-up.

Basangwa held off two defenders to find Mato on the left and the lanky forward was quick to send the ball to Karisa at the back post. The former did not shoot but instead played it back to Mato who was quick to head home sending the fans into wild celebrations.

The 2022 edition which was postponed to January 2023 will be staged in Algeria.

Uganda Cranes XI that started against Tanzania | Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes starting XI: Nafian Alionzi (GK), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Derrick Ndahiro, Livingstone Mulondo, John Revita, Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Rogers Mato, Martin Kizza, Milton Karisa (C)

Substitutes: Mathias Muwanga, James Begisa, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Travis Mutyaba, Ibrahim Orit