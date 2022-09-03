African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers

Uganda vs Tanzania

Saturday, 3rd September 2022

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Kickoff: 4PM

Uganda will hope to return to the African Nations Championship finals for the sixth successive time as they face Tanzania on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Cranes carry a 1-0 result from the reverse fixture and thus hope to seize that advantage over the Taifa Stars come Saturday.

Milutin Sredojevic, the Uganda Cranes head coach is confident his charges will be able to complete the task at home.

“We are ready and the players are in the right shape both mentally and physically. The result from the first leg has not blinded us into thinking the contest is over so we carry the same focus and attitude like it was in the first leg,” he said.

The Serbian tactician adds that Tanzania will not be a push over and thus cautions his troops against complacency.

“Document is valid only after getting a stamp so we have not be carried away by the result in Dar es Salaam. Our target is to win at home and qualify to CHAN 2022.”

Tanzania come in a new shape having made changes in the technical bench with Honour Janza replacing Kim Poulsen on an interim basis.

Janza is an experienced coach who has previously managed the Zambia National Team and currently employed at Namungo FC.

He comes in to try and overturn the first leg result and already indicates they have the ability to win away.

“Just like they (Uganda) came and won in Tanzania, we equally have the ability to win here and progress.” He said.

The Taifa Stars have also recalled veteran striker John Bocco who was not part of the squad in the first leg.

On the other hand, Uganda are likely to be without Ibrahim Juma who is heavily linked to a move to Spain and thus Derrick Ndahiro will fill the void.

Ibrahim Orit joined the team this week and could make the final squad.

The winner on aggregate between Tanzania and Uganda will progress to the final tournament slated for January next year in Algeria.