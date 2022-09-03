Overview: Defender Enock Walusimbi, 23, agreed a year-long deal with the Peterhead, Aberdeenshire based entity, Peterhead Football Club, a Scottish league one side.

Scottish League One side Peterhead Footbal Club has officially announced the signing of Uganda Cranes defender Enock Walusimbi.

Walusimbi, 23, agreed a year-long deal with the Peterhead, Aberdeenshire based entity.

The former Express FC captain had traveled to Scotland alongside forward Sadat Anaku in a deal orchestrated by Festoweb Sports management.

The duo alongside 14 other players had been identified under Uganda’s select team of talented youth players (Team Fundi) whilst on a football showcase in Spain early this year.

In all, this was an initiative of the president Museveni’s manifesto on sports, implemented by legislators as Fredrick Angura, among others.

Enock Walusimbi poses at the Balmoor Stadium, home of Peterhead Football Club. They conduct their training sessions at Dundee City Council Sports Centre

Peterhead manager Jim McInally had to be patient in his pursuit of Walusimbi.

As quoted by the club website, McInallyy remarked; “We made a move for Enock about four weeks ago and there have been a few hurdles to overcome but the contract has been signed now which is a huge step forward and a bit of a coup for the club.

“We are now just awaiting clearance from the Scottish Football Association and his work visa. We said we would leave no stone unturned in terms of getting players to the club and Enock’s signing is another example of that.”

Walusimbi has earned four caps with the Uganda Cranes and he captained the under-23 international side (Uganda Kobs) in a number of matches.

He is a good defender with a perfect size to pocket the forwards as he defends the goal side with timely tackles, heading abilities and ball clearance.

A couple of other players that were on Team Fundi’s showcase in Spain will also travel to various destinations in European countries as France, Spain, Italy and Scotland.