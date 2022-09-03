Overview: Runners in the 2022 Rwenzori Marathon who will take on the different races of 5KM, 21KM and the 42 KM. They will have different water points along the routes along Kilembe road, Chanjojo, Mburakasaka, Kasanga, Muzogoti, Kirembe, Portal Road, Rwenzori Road, Kilembe and Rukidi III, among others.

2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

Saturday 3 rd September: 1 st Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

1 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon 5KM, 21KM & 42KM

On the eve of the first ever Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese district, the heavens set loose with rain.

Basically, this translates to blessings owing to the beliefs and cultural belonging for most people in Uganda.

Kasese District is on fire and ready to host people from all walks of life.

It is all systems go for the marathon that is intended to boost tourism as runners take on the ultimate scenery of the great Rwenzori mountains.

L-R: Prince David Wassajja, Hon. Peter Ogwang and Robert Kabushenga on the eve of the 2022 Rwenzori Marathon

Runners who will take on the different races of 5KM, 21KM and the 42 KM will have different water points along the routes.

It will take passion, sacrifice, courage, strength, endurance, bravery, purity and determination to compete in this marathon, a unique one of sorts.

The different participants will traverse through the various places within Kasese Municipality as Kilembe, Chanjojo, Mburakasaka, Kasanga, Muzogoti, Kirembe, Portal Road, Rwenzori Road, Kilembe Road and Rukidi III, among others.

There are different prize monies and medals for the outstanding runners in the 42KM and 21KM categories.

At least 3000 runners (local and international) are expected to grace the run.

Director of Equator Heights, Amos Wekesa shows off some of the medals to be won at the 2022 Rwenzori Marathon

Team Matooke with the minister Peter Ogwang (front row, second left)

The participants enroute to Kasese

Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Lite brand) contributed Shs. 800,000,000 as the headline sponsors.

Other sponsors include Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral water, Health partner Rocket Health, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), among others.

The full roster of activities commenced on 1st September with the tourism expo and re-greening Kasese drives that both will climax on Sunday, 4th September 2022.

The Kasese Carnival started on the 2nd and will climax on 3rd September.

The same day will mark the grand finale of the 2022 Miss Tourism Rwenzori.

Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo will end on 4th September as well as the round table discussions.

Former Leader of opposition in parliament Hon. Winfried Kiiza poses with Robert Kabushenga, one of the organizers for the Rwenzori Marathon

Other activities: