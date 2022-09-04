Overview: Defending champions Buddu, last season’s runners’ up Buwekula, five-time record winners Gomba, three time champions Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Busiro, Ssingo and Kyaggwe are all through to the quarter finals.

2022 Buganda Masaza Cup:

Match Day 10 Results:

Sunday, September 4:

Bulange Group:

Buwekula 2-1 Butambala

Butambala Gomba 2-0 Kabula

Kabula Kooki 0-2 Mawokota

Muganzirwazza Group:

Busiro 1-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Bugerere 0-1 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Busujju Vs Ssese (Busujju did not appear at their own playground)

Masengere Group:

Mawogola 0-3 Buddu

Buddu Kyadondo 1-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-1 Buvuma

Thursday, 1st September 2022:

Kooki 1-4 Butambala (Bulange Group)

The eight teams to the quarter finals of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament were confirmed after match day 10 played on Sunday, September 4 at various venues.

Defending champions Buddu, last season’s runners’ up Buwekula, five-time record winners Gomba, three time champions Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Busiro, Ssingo and Kyaggwe are all through to the quarter finals.

In Bulange group; Buwekula topped the pool with 22 points after a hard fought 2-1 win against visiting Butambala.

Butambala scored first through Hassan Mubiru. Frank Mulindwa’s coached Buwekula made amends through Shafik Kakande.

Sharafah Mukiibi netted the winner to inspire last season’s runners’ up to the knock out round.

At the Kabulasoke PTC Core playground, home side Gomba overcame Kabula 2-0 to finish with 21 points, second behind Buwekula.

Sam Lukoye scored a brace for Gomba Lions who are coached by Emuron Recoba.

Meanwhile, Kooki fell 0-2 to Mawokota. Abubaker Mayanja and Stuart Kezaala scored for Mawokota.

Mawokota was the best placed third placed side.

Busiro against Bulemeezi action at Ssentema playground. Busiro won the day 1-0 (Credit: David Walusimbi)

Muganzirwazza Group:

Busiro, Bulemeezi and Kyaggwe made the grade from Muganzirwazza group.

Busiro edged rivals Bulemeezi 1-0 at the Ssentema playground.

Bugerere lost 0-1 to visiting Kyaggwe on a neutral venue at the Kasana playground in Luweero.

Anthony Male found the all-important goal for Kyaggwe.

Meanwhile, the Busujju game with islanders Ssese did not happen after the former failed to show up at their own home ground.

Masengere Group:

In Masengere group, Mawogola was beaten terribly at home 0-3 by the reigning champions Buddu in Ssembabule.

Bruno Bunyaga scored a brace including a second half penalty for Ibrahim Kirya’s led side. Reagan Kirumira netted the other goal.

Kyadondo failed to skip the group stage level after a shocking 1-2 loss at home to Ssingo.

Skipper Amuli Mukasa and Godfrey Ssemanda were the heroes for Ssingo.

In Nakasongola, Buluuli and Buvuma played to a one-all draw.

The quarter-final draw will be held on Wednesday, 7th September 2022 at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

This annual tournament is organized by Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports, leisure and recreation department.

It is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina, CBS Radio (88.8 and 89.2) as well as UNAIDS.